Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 222,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1,450.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 462,590 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 61,396 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

