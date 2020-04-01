Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd during the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

