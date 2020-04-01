BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

NYSE BB opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.