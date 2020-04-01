Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $6.50. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 197121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $902.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

