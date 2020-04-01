BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BIOLASE in a research report issued on Sunday, March 29th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.96. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 503.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BIOLASE Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,835 shares during the period. BIOLASE accounts for about 0.3% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.65% of BIOLASE worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

