BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 1,133.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 839.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 211,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 188,941 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. ValuEngine raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

In related news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $48,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 556,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,978 shares of company stock worth $923,980. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

