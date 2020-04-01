Berenberg Bank Lowers Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Price Target to GBX 400

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.
LON SWG opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.05. Shearwater Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.33.
About Shearwater Group
