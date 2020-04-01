Berenberg Bank Lowers Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Price Target to GBX 400

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s current price.

LON SWG opened at GBX 200 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 million and a PE ratio of -10.05. Shearwater Group has a 1 year low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 327 ($4.30). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 227.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.33.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

