Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives €58.12 Average Price Target from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €58.12 ($67.58).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of BAS opened at €41.07 ($47.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.35 and a 200-day moving average of €62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

