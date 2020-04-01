Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.12 ($67.58).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €51.35 and a 200 day moving average of €62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.87. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

