Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,962 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Bank Ozk worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after buying an additional 1,055,419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,290,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,868,000 after buying an additional 95,119 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,800,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after buying an additional 164,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank Ozk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,874,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of OZK stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank Ozk from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.