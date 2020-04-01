Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 856,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 2,077,322 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $8,280,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 37,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

