Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after acquiring an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,775,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Shares of BMI stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMI shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.