B. Riley Weighs in on Callaway Golf Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ELY. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $10.22 on Monday. Callaway Golf has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth $20,674,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after acquiring an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,846,000 after acquiring an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

