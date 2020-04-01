Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,451,900 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 27th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP John E. Aldeborgh sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $313,497.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $550,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,047 shares of company stock worth $1,987,436 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.77 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.