Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down to $141.57

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.31, but opened at $141.57. Autodesk shares last traded at $155.91, with a volume of 3,266,736 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Get Autodesk alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.