Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Down to $141.57

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.31, but opened at $141.57. Autodesk shares last traded at $155.91, with a volume of 3,266,736 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.66.
In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
