Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $290.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $335.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.98.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $254.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $282.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

