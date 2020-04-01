Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Trading Down 7.1%

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) shares were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.22, approximately 844,838 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,549,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AINV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

The firm has a market cap of $480.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

In other news, CEO Howard Widra acquired 20,000 shares of Apollo Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apollo Investment by 3,528.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Investment by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

