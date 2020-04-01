Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of APOG opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.