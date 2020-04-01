Anna L. K. Seeley Acquires 2,273 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Anna L. K. Seeley bought 2,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £3,886.83 ($5,112.90).

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 195.60 ($2.57) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50. The stock has a market cap of $813.47 million and a P/E ratio of 5.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. CLS’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.42) price objective (down from GBX 300 ($3.95)) on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

