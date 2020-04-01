AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.93, approximately 499,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,835,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

AU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,446 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

