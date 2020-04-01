Analysts Offer Predictions for Devon Energy Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.57. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $15,514,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

