Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Chuy’s reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chuy’s.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CHUY stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

In related news, Director Randall M. Dewitt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,554.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chuy’s (CHUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.