Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Analysts predict that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sequans Communications from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.09 on Friday. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

