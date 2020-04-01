Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 587,627 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 266.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. 53.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $434,931.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,992.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $461,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,624 shares of company stock worth $1,060,683 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

