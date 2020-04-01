American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AAL. Citigroup lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.87.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.19 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,636,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the airline’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 34,241 shares of the airline’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.