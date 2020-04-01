American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $14.04. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 50,401,419 shares.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Deutsche Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,501 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 37.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

