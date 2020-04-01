Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,473 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.63 per share, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares worth $4,439,923. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $106.65 and a 1 year high of $202.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

