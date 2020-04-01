Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

MO opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

