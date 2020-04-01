Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,751,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 27th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648,231 shares of company stock valued at $308,095,655. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,162.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,308.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,319.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $788.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

