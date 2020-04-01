Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 27th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

