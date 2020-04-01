Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Down 5.1%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 68,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,799,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several research analysts have commented on AXU shares. TheStreet lowered Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Alexco Resource by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

