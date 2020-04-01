Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 220,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Buckingham Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

