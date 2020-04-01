Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Short Interest Update

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,208,700 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 15,150,000 shares. Approximately 32.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,295,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

In related news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas purchased 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $926.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

