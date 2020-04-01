AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. AEterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 1,135.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,428.66%.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. AEterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

