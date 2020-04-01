Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,576,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 27th total of 12,380,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 906,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

AERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 118,596 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

