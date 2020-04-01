Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Aehr Test Systems has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

Shares of AEHR stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $36,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $115,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEHR. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry worldwide. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

