AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of AdvanSix worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in AdvanSix by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its position in AdvanSix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 72,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Willem L. Blindenbach acquired 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 34,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,018.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erin N. Kane bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,973.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,456.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.94.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

