Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 173.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 740,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 469,379 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 86,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $17.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.84.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

