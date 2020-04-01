AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Short Interest Down 5.8% in March

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,344,100 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the February 27th total of 12,040,000 shares. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 909,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 220,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRX opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. Research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

