Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Trading 8.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.89 and last traded at $8.69, 492,170 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 349,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Specifically, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $849,351.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 425,863 shares of company stock worth $3,029,203. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. The stock has a market cap of $482.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

