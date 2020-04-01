Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Down 9.8%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) shares fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $12.37, 1,953,258 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,192,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after acquiring an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,389,000 after buying an additional 118,284 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

