9,349 Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.