840 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.66. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

