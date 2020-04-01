7,741 Shares in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $924.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.07. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

