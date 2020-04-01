73,418 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 82,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

