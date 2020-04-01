6,076 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 103,198 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 195,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of several research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barrington Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE:AMC opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $316.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

