58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 58.com were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of 58.com by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 58.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WUBA. Credit Suisse Group raised 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 58.com from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CICC Research cut shares of 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

Shares of 58.com stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a net margin of 53.25% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

