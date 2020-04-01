48,427 Shares in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intelsat in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intelsat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 214,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:I opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $516.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on I. Goldman Sachs Group cut Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intelsat from $20.00 to $3.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.99.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

