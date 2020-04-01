42,524 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Yeti by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Yeti in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yeti in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yeti alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.