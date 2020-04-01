4,145 Shares in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 200,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 131,576 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,124,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTN shares. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Goodyear bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,650,436 shares of company stock worth $10,600,709. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

